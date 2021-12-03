Private investment firm orders 24 Boeing 737 MAX planes

The agreement also includes the purchase rights for 60 additional planes.

SEATTLE — The Boeing Company has sold another 24 of its 737 MAX 8 planes.

Private investment firm 777 Partners announced it is buying the planes, with the rights to buy another 60 in the future.

The investment firm leases the planes to its affiliated carriers.

Since November, Boeing has received 121 firm orders for the 737 MAX.

“777 Partners has gained a reputation for investing in high-growth markets and we are delighted to welcome them to the Boeing 737 family,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “This is a significant order that speaks to 777 Partners’ belief in the 737-8 and the market recovery ahead. We look forward to delivering these jets and supporting a safe and successful entry into service with 777 Partners’ affiliates.”