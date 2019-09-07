WASHINGTON — To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the National Air and Space museum will be projecting a full-size 363-foot Saturn V rocket on the Washington Monument, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The rocket will be projected onto the east facing side of the monument on July 16-18 from 9:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Photo by Jim Preston, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (NASM2018-027).

On July 19-20, there will be a special 17-minute show titled “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon." The museum also says it will celebrate the exact moment the first steps were taken on the moon.

RELATED: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the moon with these fun DC events

There will be viewing areas for the public on the National Mall in front of the Smithsonian Castle between Ninth and 12th street.

The show is free and runs three times on both July 19 and July 20. Here are the showing times:

9:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

11:30 p.m.

Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit, refurbished for the 50th anniversary, will also be on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum since 2003. The exhibit will open at 10 a.m. July 16.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Hidden away for 13 years, here's when Neil Armstrong's spacesuit will be on display again

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.