SEATTLE — The Museum of Flight in Seattle is hosting a full weekend of events in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission and humankind's first steps on the moon.

Millions of Americans watched the special moment on television as Neil Armstrong walked his way through history on July 20, 1969.

The special "Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission" exhibition has been at the Museum of Flight since April featuring original objects from the Apollo 11 Mission, interactive displays and unique artifacts from the Space Race.

The Lunar Block Party, which is happening July 19-21, will be hosted by the museum. It will feature a variety of activities including live performances by "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy and runner-up Alejandro Aranda, Britishmania, The Beatles tribute band, and a brunch meet and greet with space experts.

Tickets for the block party will be available at the door. General admission tickets will need to be purchased for access to the special exhibition.

