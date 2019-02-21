In a region that’s consistently evolving, people of all ages are adapting to the constant developments with technology.

KING 5 went to the Federal Way Public Schools and spoke with five kids under the age of six, and then traveled to Mountlake Terrace and spoke with five adults over the age of 80 about their thoughts on today’s technology.

As you may expect, the young kids were well versed in everything from the iPad to Virtual Reality.

The seniors reflected on the memories with rotary phones and discussed the evolution to items like the iPhone.

“Our age, we saw all this happen, we lived it. We lived all this,” one senior said. “You can’t stand still. That’s not human nature. And if you stand still, humans are the worst animals in the world. If you stand still, somebody else is going to bypass you, and mostly another country. I think [technology] is wonderful. I really do.”

Special thanks to the Federal Way Public Schools and Mountlake Terrace Plaza and MBK Senior Living Community for their help with this story.