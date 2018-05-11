Add New York City and Dallas to the list of finalists in "late-stage" talks with Amazon over the company's second headquarters.

The report from the Wall Street Journal expands on The Washington Post's report that the Seattle-based tech company was in "advanced talks" to locate a new headquarters - aka HQ2 - in Crystal City, Virginia.

Over the weekend, the Post cited unnamed sources when it reported that Amazon is seriously considering Crystal City. It's a large residential and office complex in Arlington County, Virginia, just south of Washington. Crystal City is served by Washington's Metro subway system.

An Amazon executive reacted negatively on Twitter to the Post's report.

Mike Grella, Amazon's director of economic development public policy, tweeted: “Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors. And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin.”

Grella didn't say the Post's report was untrue.

For the most part, Amazon has remained quiet on the matter.

The company announced last year that it was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in the U.S., bringing with it as many as 50,000 new jobs. Several state and local governments threw their hats in the ring, offering Amazon millions in tax incentives if they opened their new headquarters in their city. Amazon received 238 proposals from cities in the U.S. and Canada.

By January, the company announced it had narrowed down the finalist cities to 20, 19 in the U.S. and one in Canada. Teams reportedly visited representatives from all the finalists over the spring and summer - though details on the visits are scarce.

In September, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the company would announce its decision by the end of the year.

Though cities across the country, including one on the West Coast, were considered finalists, Northern Virginia has long been viewed as a likely choice. A GeekWire analysis of Amazon job postings found the D.C. area had the most open positions in the past several months. Three of the 20 finalists for the headquarters are located in the area.

The second headquarters is expected to be equal to the Seattle campus, . Between 2010 and 2016, Amazon estimates its investments in Seattle resulted in $38 billion to the city's economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

