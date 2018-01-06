Seattle Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin -- the first one-handed player to ever be selected in the NFL Draft -- stopped in Bellevue to try out new technology that's breaking barriers for people with disabilities.

Microsoft's new Xbox adaptive controller allows gamers with disabilities to play video games without directional pads or colorful buttons. Instead, players use a variety of features that best suit them.

"It made my game better in the few days that I used it," Griffin said about the tech. "I was able to make adjustments where I was able to use LT as a pedal... and now I can use it with my foot... so now I'm playing fortnight and wondering why your shoes are bad, I got a pedal."

The new Xbox adaptive controller costs $100.

