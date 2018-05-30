Most Pacific Northwesterners spend long, rainy months pining for summer. But Microsoft President Brad Smith is having a hard time celebrating because he sees three clouds on the political horizon.

During an appearance at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on Tuesday, Smith told Recode’s Kara Swisher that he has three immigration-related concerns that could make this “a tough summer.” If President Donald Trump takes any of the actions Smith warned about, Microsoft employees would be directly impacted.

Smith told Swisher he is worried that Republicans and Democrats will fail to reach a compromise on DACA, a program that allows undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to study and work in the country. He is also concerned that the administration will revoke a program that authorizes spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the U.S. Smith’s third fear is that the optional practical training program for immigrant graduates with STEM degrees will be reduced, “at which point we could have thousands of people suddenly unable to work,” Smith said.

