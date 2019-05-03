In the months since First Lady Melania Trump announced that her advocacy would center on cyberbullying, she’s faced criticism because of the tone President Trump often takes online. But that dissonance didn’t discourage Microsoft President Brad Smith when, a little over a week ago, the White House asked if the First Lady could visit the company’s headquarters as part of a three-state tour for her “Be Best” campaign.

Asked whether President Donald Trump’s online behavior gave him pause about Melania Trump’s visit, Smith said, “We’ve always said that we’ll partner where we can, we’ll stand apart where we should.”

The First Lady visited Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters Monday to learn about the company’s online safety and accessibility tools.

