Deception detection: How to spot a liar online

SEATTLE — Everyone lies now and then, and research shows that most people lie once or less in a day. For others, though, lying is a habit.

“Most people lie a little bit, and a small number of people lie a lot,” said Jeffrey Hancock, Standford Professor and Founding Director of the Stanford Social Media Lab. “We call those folks prolific liars.”

Studies say that people who lie frequently also assume that other people, including their partners, lie a great deal. This is known as the deception consensus effect and is prevalent in politics.

“Politicians that lie a lot tend to accuse their opponents of lying a lot too,” Dr. Hancock said. “If you’re one of those prolific liars you’re going to be constantly suspicious of other people.”

According to Dr. Hancock's research, social media has actually not had any effect on how much we lie to people in our interpersonal circles. However, it has made it more difficult for people to spot liars.

If a person contacting you is unknown to you and not part of your interpersonal circle, they are more likely to be deceptive. This unknown network of people may say they want to get to know you or may offer you a product to buy, but often they are trying to take advantage of you or deceive you.

Dr. Hancock's biggest tip for spotting deception on social media? Know who and where messages are coming from. If a person who is a part of your interpersonal, known network contacts you, it’s typically safe to trust them. If someone in your unknown to you sends a message or you see a post from a news source you’ve never heard of, it’s smart to be suspicious and proceed with caution. This is similar to how you might interact with a stranger face-to-face.

Distinguishing who and what sources are part of your known and unknown networks can help prevent deception on social media.

