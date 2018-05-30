Porch is using augmented reality technology to help homeowners connect with service professionals.

The Seattle-based startup is partnering with Portland-based Streem, which has developed an app that lets home service professionals quickly diagnose and quote a customer’s inquiry using augmented reality on a smartphone.

Streem lets a customer stream HD video of a given issue to a professional, who can then use a digital toolbox to take measurements and other notes. Computer vision technology can automatically detect the brand and model number of a part or appliance. Professionals can guide the conversation with a laser pointer and use arrows anchored to a 3D map of the space. The photos, videos, notes, and data stay saved on the app, which utilizes Apple’s ARKit.

