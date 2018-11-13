SEATTLE — Amazon has chosen New York City and Northern Virginia to split HQ2, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Citing sources “familiar with the matter,” The Journal reports the tech giant will announce the locations of its second and third headquarters as soon as Tuesday.

The Journal reports Amazon will split the headquarters evenly between New York's Long Island City, which is a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City, and Crystal City, which is a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, a suburb of Washington D.C.

The company announced last year that it was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in the U.S., bringing with it as many as 50,000 new jobs. Several state and local governments threw their hats in the ring, offering Amazon millions in tax incentives if they opened their new headquarters in their city. Amazon received 238 proposals from cities in the U.S. and Canada.

RELATED: Amazon HQ2 timeline

By January, the company announced it had narrowed down the finalist cities to 20, 19 in the U.S. and one in Canada. Teams reportedly visited representatives from all the finalists over the spring and summer - though details on the visits are scarce.

In September, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the company would announce its decision by the end of the year.

Though cities across the country, including one on the West Coast, were considered finalists, Northern Virginia has long been viewed as a likely choice. A GeekWire analysis of Amazon job postings found the D.C. area had the most open positions in the past several months. Three of the 20 finalists for the headquarters are located in the area.

The Associated Press contributed.

© 2018 KING