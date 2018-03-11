The Washington Post is reporting that Seattle-based Amazon is in "advanced talks" to open its second headquarters, this one in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Amazon is apparently seriously considering an area known as Crystal City. It's a large residential and office complex in Arlington, Virginia, just south of Washington, the Post reported Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Crystal City is served by Washington's Metro subway system.

Amazon announced last year that it was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in the U.S., bringing with it as many as 50,000 new jobs. Several state and local governments threw their hats in the ring, offering Amazon millions in tax incentives if they opened their new headquarters in their city. Amazon received 238 proposals from cities in the U.S. and Canada.

By January, the company announced it had narrowed down the finalist cities to 20, 19 in the U.S. and one in Canada. Teams reportedly visited representatives from all the finalists over the spring and summer - though details on the visits are scarce.

In September, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the company would announce its decision by the end of the year.

Though cities across the country, including one on the West Coast, were considered finalists, Northern Virginia has long been viewed as a likely choice. A GeekWire analysis of Amazon job postings found the D.C. area had the most open positions in the past several months. Three of the 20 finalists for the headquarters are located in the area.

The second headquarters is expected to be equal to the Seattle campus, . Between 2010 and 2016, Amazon estimates its investments in Seattle resulted in $38 billion to the city's economy.

