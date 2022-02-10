The struggling music industry: The Voice’s Zan Fiskum on pandemic challenges

Zan Fiskum, who found stardom on The Voice, describes challenges performing artists have faced during the pandemic on the Mindful Headlines podcast.

Listen to Mindful Headlines on Apple, Google, Spotify, Podbean and Stitcher.

In this week’s episode of Mindful Headlines, KING 5’s Jessica Janner Castro talks to a local singer and songwriter about the struggles of surviving the COVID-19 pandemic with virtually every live music venue shut down.

Zan Fiskum from Maple Valley has had tremendous success at a young age. Fiskum said she was encouraged to pursue her singing career by a friend during a Lennon Stella concert.

“I’m a strong believer that we all have something inside of us that we’re gifted to do,” said Fiskum.

She made her national debut on season 18 of NBC’s The Voice in 2020. Fiskum made it as a top-nine finalist on the show.

“The Voice was a really big turning point for me,” said Fiskum.

After the show, she went on to perform on John Legend’s tour and singing with Dave Matthews.

Fiskum released her debut album, “Sleeping Problems,” in 2020. In fact, much of her career as a professional musician has been during the pandemic.

“My career has followed. It’s been up and down and all over the place,” said Fiskum of her ability to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiskum said she’s worked several jobs to stay afloat during lockdowns but admitted it’s been a mental challenge. She’s been grateful for the generous support of her fans, who have supported her career through a Patreon account and other social media platforms.

Fiskum is performing at the Vashon Center for the Arts on Feb. 12. You can buy tickets online.

Previous Mindful Headlines podcast episodes

"Mindful Headlines" is a news podcast about the Pacific Northwest that explores how our psychology intersects with current events.