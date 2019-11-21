If you hear the name Anthony Ray, it likely won't sound as familiar as Sir Mix A Lot, but they are one in the same. The Grammy award winning recording artist joins us on the podcast this week to talk about his tremendous career that took off in the early 90's with the Billboard number one hit, "Baby Got Back." He talks about the origin of that song as well as the controversy that followed (3:00), and just how he came up with the name Sir Mix A Lot (12:00).

Mix also tried his hand at acting. He tells a story he's never shared before about a run-in he had with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese on the set of the film, Casino (16:30). Mix also shares some funny stories about ill-advised purchases he made when he hit it big (22:00).

One thing about Mix, he is Seattle through and through, especially when it comes to the sports scene. He reminisces about the Sonics (40:30), a courtside experience with Gary Payton (45:50) his take on Seahawks fans (48:10) and a funny impression of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announcing his new contract on Twitter, while in bed with his wife Ciara (52:22).

Mix is a talented artist with an engaging personality and it all comes through on this week's podcast.