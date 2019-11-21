Long before Russell Wilson was leading the Seahawks, Jim Zorn was the very first quarterback of the team back in 1976. He’s had a storied career which has come full circle as he prepares to take on another role as Seattle’s first to ever do it. Jim is the first coach and general manager of the XFL’s Seattle Dragons. On this week's Silvi Knows Podcast, we spend the first 10 minutes talking about all things Dragons, including the new XFL football.

Zorn then takes us through his first days playing for the expansion Seattle Seahawks in 1976 under head coach Jack Patera (10:20) and how Patera had to tailor the offense around a scrambling quarterback known by some as "The Lefty Fran Tarkenton" (11:50). Zorn talks about his most memorable scrambles, (12:30) and his improbable rise as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 1975 (16:00). Throw in the days of 100-degree temperatures at training camp with no water (25:00), some admittedly cheesy pictures and promotions back in the day (26:30) and Zorn's use of a Slip And Slide to teach quarterbacks how to slide (25:40), and you have this week's Silvi Knows Podcast.