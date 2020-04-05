PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer

As Major League Soccer teams open their facilities for individual training, Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer looks forward to the opportunity to reunite with his players as they work toward a possible restart of the season.
On this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, Schmetzer talks about training methods the players have been using to stay in shape at home (3:15), the possibility of playing in empty stadiums (7:20), and he even offers his own optimistic plan of getting MLS players back to full squad training (9:00).
While Schmetzer has been watching rebroadcasts of Sounders Classics, he does have his favorite (12:30) as well as his favorite TV shows to binge watch (13:30).
Get to know a little more about the coach of the defending MLS Cup Champions on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast.