PODCAST | Silvi Knows NBC Sunday Night Football's Michele Tafoya

As the NBC Sunday Night Football crew prepares for what we all hope will be a full season of NFL football, Michele Tafoya joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to tell us what we can expect when it comes to their national broadcasts.
Tafoya will not be able to roam the sidelines this season due to Covid restrictions. She explains her new broadcasting position inside stadiums, reporting from a "moat" (2:00).
She also tells us what she's looking forward to most as the season gets underway (4:45) and what it will be like inside stadiums with limited or no fans, especially at CenturyLink Field in Seattle (6:30).
Tafoya has tried to make the most of her time during this pandemic with personal projects (9:45). She also gives us her own take on managing life through the pandemic (10:45) which includes a lighthearted answer on her favorite show she's been binge watching this summer (12:45) all on this week's Silvi Knows podcast.