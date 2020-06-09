PODCAST | Silvi Knows NBC Sunday Night Football's Michele Tafoya

As the NBC Sunday Night Football crew prepares for what we all hope will be a full season of NFL football, Michele Tafoya joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast.

As the NBC Sunday Night Football crew prepares for what we all hope will be a full season of NFL football, Michele Tafoya joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to tell us what we can expect when it comes to their national broadcasts.

Tafoya will not be able to roam the sidelines this season due to Covid restrictions. She explains her new broadcasting position inside stadiums, reporting from a "moat" (2:00).

She also tells us what she's looking forward to most as the season gets underway (4:45) and what it will be like inside stadiums with limited or no fans, especially at CenturyLink Field in Seattle (6:30).