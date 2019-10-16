Mike Holmgren had what many fans believe was a Hall of Fame career. He spent 22 years coaching in the NFL which included five trips to the Super Bowl, winning two as a coordinator and one as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Former Seahawks owner Paul Allen offered Holmgren an eight-year contract to leave Green Bay and take over as head coach and general manager in Seattle, where he led the Seahawks to their first-ever Super Bowl.

In this week's podcast, Holmgren talks about his relationship with Allen (18:40) and the time Allen actually punched him (22:00).

Holmgren shares funny stories about Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre (27:43), as well as stories from behind the scenes on game day (37:00) and what was so special about his final season and final game as head coach of the Seahawks (45:00).

Holmgren still lives in the Seattle area and continues to work in the community with his wife, Kathy, who Mike admits is the "smarter Holmgren."

