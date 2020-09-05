PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Michele Tafoya from NBC Sports

Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports has been part of the Sunday Night Football crew for nearly a decade. In this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, Tafoya tells us which game on the Sunday night schedule intrigues her the most (:35) and why CenturyLink Filed in Seattle is one of her favorite stops during the season (3:30).
She also talks about the possibility of broadcasting in empty stadiums (4:25).
Other topics include the challenges of accessing players like Malcolm Butler after his game-saving Super Bowl interception (6:45) and talking to a bloodied JJ Watt after a Pro Bowl (7:30).
Learn more about Tafoya’s in-season schedule (9:20) as well as her present-day challenge of simply getting a haircut (11:20) all on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast.