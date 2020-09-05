x
PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Michele Tafoya from NBC Sports

In this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, Michele Tafoya tells us which game on the Sunday night schedule intrigues her and why she loves CenturyLink Field.
Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports has been part of the Sunday Night Football crew for nearly a decade. In this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, Tafoya tells us which game on the Sunday night schedule intrigues her the most (:35) and why CenturyLink Filed in Seattle is one of her favorite stops during the season (3:30).

She also talks about the possibility of broadcasting in empty stadiums (4:25).
Other topics include the challenges of accessing players like Malcolm Butler after his game-saving Super Bowl interception (6:45) and talking to a bloodied JJ Watt after a Pro Bowl (7:30).


Learn more about Tafoya’s in-season schedule (9:20) as well as her present-day challenge of simply getting a haircut (11:20) all on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast.

