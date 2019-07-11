Luke Aikins hasn't done it all in the air, but he certainly has an impressive resume when it comes to aerial feats.

In this week's podcast, Aikins talks about some of his accomplishments, most notably his nationally televised jump in 2016 when he became the first skydiver to land safely without a parachute (3:00). He's had over 20,000 jumps, but his next one promises to be nothing short of amazing. He talks about that upcoming event he calls, Ghost Rider (13:00), which is scheduled for a national broadcast next spring. It involves two airplanes nosediving without pilots, but we'll let Aikins take it from there.

His star is rising in Hollywood, too. Aikins talks about his work as a stunt coordinator for an upcoming superhero movie, as well as his work on Iron Man 3, Godzilla and as an aerial photographer on Fast and Furious 7 (24:30). This third generation skydiver talks about the fastest growing part of the sport - wingsuits (28:20).

Aikins has met some of the best in the business, including Travis Pastrana (31:00) - two guys who have endless stories of thrill rides. The closest I'll get to those rides is this podcast.