PODCAST | Silvi Knows: John Clayton

With the NFL news picking up, we thought the timing was right to have 5th Quarter analyst John Clayton on the Silvi Knows podcast. The Quinton Dunbar situation got the attention of Seahawks fans in recent days. Clayton talked to Dunbar's attorney and spent the first several minutes of the podcast giving us a recap on where Dunbar and the Seahawks go from here.

Clayton talks about the NFL's contingency plans going into the season (4:30). He also explains why re-signing quarterback Geno Smith was a smart move by the Seahawks (7:30) and other moves the Hawks should consider (9:30) as well as the team's running back situation that could involve the return of Marshawn Lynch (11:30).