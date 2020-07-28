PODCAST | Silvi Knows: John Clayton

With the Seahawks and the rest of the NFL reporting to training camps this week, we sit down with John Clayton to talk all things Seahawks on the Silvi Knows podcast

Right out of the gate, Clayton weighs in on the Seahawks' blockbuster trade with the Jets for Jamal Adams. Did Seattle give up too much in the trade (2:00)? Should the Hawks have instead used two-first round picks to get premiere pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue of Jacksonville(9:00)?

Clayton explains the status of Hawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar now that he's on the commissioner's exempt list (12:30). He also talks about the chances of Jadeveon Clowney returning to Seattle (15:30) and the guidelines and protocols NFL teams have to follow for the next few weeks to get back to football (17:30).