PODCAST | Silvi Knows: John Clayton 710 ESPN & 5th Quarter Analyst

John Clayton opens the Silvi Knows podcast talking about the possibility of the Hawks trading for Jets safety Jamal Adams or Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

As NFL teams await word on when to report to training camp next month, we call on Hall Of Famer John Clayton to look ahead to the season and more specifically, break down the Seahawks needs. Clayton opens the Silvi Knows podcast talking about the possibility of the Hawks trading for Jets safety Jamal Adams or Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Other topics include Jadeveon Clowney (3:20), the decreasing value of running backs in the NFL (7:50), the Seahawks' current needs going into camp (10:30) and the effect of rookie tight end Colby Parkinson's injury (11:00).