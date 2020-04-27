Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune has been covering the NFL for nearly 20 years. He knows the Seahawks inside and out which is a big reason why we wanted him on the Silvi Knows podcast.

Bell recaps the NFL Draft from the Seahawks' perspective as well as the team's latest moves, which include releasing center Justin Britt and guard DJ Fluker (3:30).

Bell sheds light on why the Hawks re-invested so heavily in their offensive line through the draft and free agency (2:30) and why we will likely see a shift in how they use quarterback Russell Wilson (16:00).

Other topics include, Wilson's backup (7:00), running backs (5:50), top two draft picks in Jordyn Brooks and Darrell Taylor (12:30) and how the cutting of salary may allow more money to sign a pass rusher like Jadeveon Clowney or trade for one of the league's top pass rushers like Jacksonville's Yannick Ngakoue (11:00)?

It's all things Seahawks with Gregg Bell on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast.

