PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Former Seahawk Mike Tice

Mike Tice played 14 seasons in the NFL, 10 with the Seattle Seahawks. He joins the Silvi Knows podcast this week to talk about his playing days and his over 20 years of coaching experience, which included a run as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Tice talks about the famed 1983 Seahawks season playing for the legendary Chuck Knox (13:00) and getting knocked out in the 1983 AFC Championship game against the Raiders (14:00).

He shares a lot of entertaining stories about past teammates, including Steve Largent (16:00), Charlie Young (19:00) and Dave Krieg (21:00).