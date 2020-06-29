PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Former boxing champion Greg Haugen

Former world boxing champ Greg Haugen joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about his new book, "Tough Man - The Greg Haugen Story."

Former world boxing champ Greg Haugen joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about his new book, "Tough Man - The Greg Haugen Story." He shares a lot of stories from the book as well as some not in the book, like the time boxing legend Emanuel Steward lost $625,000 betting against Haugen (29:20).

Haugen starts and ends the podcast talking about his disdain for Vinnie Pazienza and how they've never spoken since their third and final fight against each other.