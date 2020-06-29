PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Former boxing champion Greg Haugen

Former world boxing champ Greg Haugen joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about his new book, "Tough Man - The Greg Haugen Story." He shares a lot of stories from the book as well as some not in the book, like the time boxing legend Emanuel Steward lost $625,000 betting against Haugen (29:20).
Haugen starts and ends the podcast talking about his disdain for Vinnie Pazienza and how they've never spoken since their third and final fight against each other.
Other topics include Haugen's days of fighting in Tough Man competitions in Alaska (22:00), the one boxer who hit him so hard he blacked out in the first round (17:45), Haugen's fastest knockout (20:45) as well as his favorite fight of his career (23:30). Haugen also talks about a possible Mike Tyson comeback (31:20) and why Muhammad Ali was his all time favorite.