PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Seahawks QB Anthony Gordon

On this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, former Cougars QB Anthony Gordon talks about his NFL Draft experience and what convinced him to sign with the Seahawks.

Anthony Gordon set numerous Pac-12 records including a single season mark of 48 touchdown passes in his only season as Washington State's starting quarterback. With that kind of talent, it's no surprise the Seahawks signed him to compete for the backup quarterback job behind Russell Wilson.

On this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, Gordon talks about his experience during the NFL Draft, the talks had with the Seahawks on the final day and what convinced him to sign with Seattle (1:20).

Gordon also talks about his experience at the NFL Combine (3:20) and at WSU where instead of transferring schools, he showed his character sitting behind two future NFL quarterbacks waiting to earn his spot as the starter (5:50).