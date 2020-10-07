PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Ryan Rowland-Smith

Ryan Rowland-Smith's journey from Australia to the Majors was a colorful one and he shares some of his memorable stories on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast.

Ryan Rowland-Smith spent four seasons pitching for the Seattle Mariners. His journey from Australia to the Majors was a colorful one and he shares some of his memorable stories on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast. Rowland-Smith opens the podcast discussing baseball's return and whether or not he's in favor of MLB's approach to the shortened season and rule changes.

Rowland-Smith talks about striking out the first MLB batter he ever faced, Hall Of Famer Ken Griffey, Junior (14:15). He also talks about his intense days playing for Arizona manager Kirk Gibson and the MMA “bond” they shared (7:10).

Other topics include the origin of Rowland-Smith’s nickname, "The Hyphen" and the abuse he got from fans (8:15), his days as a Ninja Warrior (22:20), his hilarious ability to impersonate an American on demand(22:20), and his days of rubbing elbows in Hollywood thanks to his actress wife, Amanda (31:30).