The name Alan Hinton is synonymous with the sport of soccer, not only in the northwest but also in England where he played the sport at its highest level for 15 seasons.

On the Silvi Knows podcast this week, Hinton talks about a childhood that could have gone "criminal" (6:00). Instead, he excelled in soccer, signing his first professional contract at 17 years-old. The man nicknamed Gladys and Silver Fox (15:00) talks about his days in the old NASL which took him to Vancouver (17:30) and Seattle (27:55) where his run as head coach of the Sounders ended unceremoniously (38:00).

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Hinton's first season with the NASL Sounders. He has a lot to share about the Sounders teams of the past, as well as the present-day team led by current head coach Brian Schmetzer, who Hinton originally drafted in 1980 (23:00).

Anytime you can sit down with Hinton and listen to him spin stories of his career, mixing in his English humor along the way, it's time well spent.