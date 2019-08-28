Washington State head football coach Mike Leach is one of the great characters in college football. His inquisitive personality has helped fuel his desire to travel the world over, including his most recent offseason trip to Petra.

He talks in depth about that trip on this week's episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, along with random topics like his belly-flop video that went viral (1:03), his Insurgent Warfare class at WSU (6:00), his experience as a certified scuba instructor (11:10) and his belief in the paranormal (14:46). We also get into his taste in movies and the strict routine he keeps each time he goes to the theater (19:10).

When the podcast ended I wanted to do a sequel immediately. Needless to say, I'm already looking forward to it.

Watch the conversation with WSU head coach Mike Leach below: