Jamal Crawford is one of Seattle's favorite sons, not only for what he's accomplished in his 19-year NBA career, but for what he continues to accomplish off the court -- giving back to the community (37:42).

We sat down with Crawford on this week's episode of the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about a career that took off during his one year at the University of Michigan. Why he chose the Wolverines (6:00) is just the start of a storied journey he takes us on. From what he believes is his most prestigious award (19:25) to his relationship with Kawhi Leonard (25:00) and Kevin Durant (33:45).

Crawford has played for teams in eight NBA cities. He talks about his favorite (10:00) as well as the trades that took their toll on him (30:40). He tells us why he loves social media (22:30) and how growing up in Seattle helped him become the player he still is (40:00) as he prepares to enter his 20th NBA season.

