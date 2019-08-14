On this week's Silvi Knows podcast, Seahawks great Robbie Tobeck talks about his road to the NFL and some of the stories along the way.

His high school only offered flag football until his senior year, yet with the help of WSU great Jack Thompson (2:50) and a dunk video, Tobeck earned a scholarship to a Division I program.

Former Cougar teammate Drew Bledsoe taught Tobeck how to snap (15:28), which put him on a path to become a center in the NFL -- where he even caught a touchdown pass (22:47).

LISTEN: Silvi Knows: Robbie Tobeck

Tobeck had a reputation for talking tough (34:45) and backing it up. His years with the Seahawks brought stories of Hall of Famer John Randle (40:35) and Mike Holmgren (45:50), as well as a brush with Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (47:42).

Tobeck is a member of the Seahawks' 35th Anniversary Team.

RELATED: Legendary Seafair racer Chip Hanauer describes life inside the hydro cockpit