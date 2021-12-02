Is the holiday spirit a real thing?

Erica Wiley with the United Way of King County explains on the Mindful Headlines podcast the brain science behind why it feels good to give.

‘Tis the season for charity, kindness and giving back.

You’ve probably seen a lot of nonprofit organizations ramping up their holiday giving campaigns. But why do people donate during the holidays? Is it simply the holiday spirit?

In this week’s Mindful Headlines podcast, host Jessica Janner Castro talks to Erica Wiley, vice president of development for the United Way of King County.

"There is actually quite a bit of brain science around this question. Essentially the research says we are built to collaborate, cooperate and support each other to survive," Wiley said about what motivates people to give back.

Wiley said philanthropy and giving not only strengthen relationships between people; it can also strengthen ourselves.

"If you look back at your experience during the pandemic and you think about the people that got you through it (in our bubbles and pods), there was just no way you were going to make it out on the other end sane without other people,” Wiley said. “It's intrinsic to our species.”

So, why don’t people feel compelled to give throughout the year?

"Some of it is holiday spirit, and I think some of it is taxes," said a bemused Wiley.

She’s realistic about the reasons people choose to donate but noted that regardless of the motivation people in need will benefit.

“During the time of year when we get to count our blessings, I think it’s such a great conversation to have with yourself and with your family: What are those blessings? What are my values?” said Wiley.

She urged people to research local organizations that align with their values or passions.

Wiley also said many nonprofits are looking for innovative ways to give back to the community.

