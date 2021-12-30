New year, new you: How to make meaningful resolutions

Want to actually keep your New Year's resolutions this year? Author Mike Robbins shares tips on the Mindful Headlines podcast to make it happen.

The New Year is almost upon us, and that means it’s time to consider making resolutions or goals for 2022. But is it a good idea to make resolutions? How do you keep them?

This week on the Mindful Headlines podcast, KING 5 anchor Jessica Janner Castro talks to motivational speaker and author Mike Robbins about best practices to close the chapter on the old year and start anew.

“I think it’s really important that we create some ritual around completing the year,” said Robbins.

He said we shouldn’t simply dive into resolutions without reflecting. Robbins suggested taking a moment to look at your calendar or journal at the end of the year, then writing down a list of your “wins” and “challenges.”

Robbins said in order to keep your resolutions, keep it simple. He also said think about practical things you can do to complete your resolution or goals.

He also suggested making firm commitments and finding someone who will hold you accountable.

“For the [goals] that might be hard or scary or we know we don’t have a good habit in place to do it, who outside of ourselves can we get to hold us accountable so that we actually make those things more habitual?” explained Robbins.

Robbins is the author of five books, including “We’re All in This Together: Creating a Team Culture of High Performance, Trust, and Belonging” that was released in 2020. He has done work with major companies, including several in the Pacific Northwest like Microsoft and Google.

Prior to his career as a writer and speaker, Robbins was a professional baseball player with the Kansas City Royals.

