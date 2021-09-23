Mindful Headlines: September is Suicide Prevention Month, a survivor shares her story

Kelsey Motley, 27, shares her story with KING 5 surrounding suicide and mental health in hopes of saving lives.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and this week on Mindful Headlines, Jessica Janner Castro talks with a young woman who recently survived a suicide attempt.

Kelsey Motley, 27, shared her story with KING 5 in hopes of saving lives.

“I was never the person to think that I would struggle with mental health issues to that extreme. It can happen to anyone. If you are struggling and you’re trying to do it alone, please don’t,” said Motley.

“I ended up hurting myself really bad. I have a traumatic brain injury from it and life-long side effects,” shared Motley. “My brain works a lot slower than it used to.”

Motley said it’s still a painful memory and she gets emotional talking about the lasting effects of her actions.

“It hurts to know, now that I’m better, that I was able to do that to myself because I love myself. And, knowing I didn’t love myself at one point, it really hurts,” she continued.

Motley said through a recovery program, she learned mindfulness tools to help her cope with negative thoughts. She’s focused on more self-love and gratitude for each day.

“I used to wake up not really wanting to wake up, hitting snooze… now it’s excitement like what’s on my plate, who am I going to be able to connect with, who can I put happiness in today,” she explained.

Motley received treatment at Pathlight, a recovery center with clinics throughout the country including western Washington. To learn more, click here.

Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. Suicidal thoughts can indicate more serious issues and can often be result of an untreated mental health issue.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). It provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress. If you have a loved one that is expressing suicidal thoughts, the Lifeline can help provide prevention and crisis resources.

