Mindful Headlines: Olympians put spotlight on mental health

Mental health is a real thing. And Olympians like swimmer Amanda Beard are helping put it in the spotlight.

Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard sat down with Jessica Janner Castro on the “Mindful Headlines” podcast to talk about the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and mental health.

The seven-time Olympic medalist and former world record holder explained the immense pressure athletes face at the games.

Beard talked about Simone Biles’ decision to prioritize her mental health.

“I’m just proud of her,” said Beard about Biles’ decision. “I think it’s incredibly brave."

Beard has publicly shared her own struggles with depression and substance abuse, even writing a book titled “In the Water They Can’t See You Cry: A Memoir.”

During the podcast, Beard shared some of the mindfulness and gratitude practices she uses on a regular basis, how she encourages her kids to stay positive and how they coped as a family with the pandemic.

Beard currently runs her own swim school in Gig Harbor. Beard Swim Co. offers swim lessons to kids as young as 6 months old. She shared the importance of water safety and had advice for parents hoping to enroll their children in swim classes.

