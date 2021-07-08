Mindful Headlines: Ballpark vaccines and youth baseball: How the Mariners got us through COVID-19

From vaccines at T-Mobile Park to youth sports initiatives, Mariners executive Fred Rivera talks about the importance of community involvement.

Baseball season is in full swing, and just last week Mariners games at T-Mobile Park went to full capacity.

It has been an unusual season so far. For the Mariner’s Opening Day on April 1, only 9,000 fans were allowed in the stands seated in pods. When vaccines became available, shots were offered at the ballpark during games. Then, starting July 2, the Mariners announced it won’t have social distancing at the ballpark and got rid of vaccine-designated areas. Vaccinated fans no longer need to wear masks, but unvaccinated fans are asked to continue to mask up.

This week on the Mindful Headlines podcast, we heard from Fred Rivera, executive vice president and general counsel for the Mariners. Rivera talks about the challenges for the team during a pandemic, the team’s ongoing work with social and youth programs, promoting minority-owned business at the park and the team’s responsibility to the entire Pacific Northwest community.

Did you know the Mariners give out community impact grants? And that the team helps support youth baseball initiatives, including a program to help students secure scholarships for athletes hoping to play at the collegiate level?

Rivera specifically talked about the Home Base Program, an eviction prevention program in partnership with the United Way of King County and the King County Bar Association.

Hometown Nine is a new youth fellowship program started during the pandemic. It helps young people, especially youth of color, with access to elite-level training and competition. It also provides mentorship services from the Mariners organization. To learn more or to apply, click here.

On BASE (Baseball and Softball Everywhere) Program, which was established in 2018, aims to increase youth participation in physical activity through baseball and softball.

