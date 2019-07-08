Seahawks punter Michael Dickson made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season last year. He has set the bar high for himself, so how does he improve on being the best punter in the NFC?

We sat down with the Australian native on this week's Silvi Knows podcast and he admits he's still learning the rules of American football. He actually learned about the sport by watching football movies like, "The Longest Yard" (6:09).

Dickson talks about the reason he traveled 8,000 miles to the United States to pursue his dream (10:23). He chats about the jokes from teammates (13:00) as well as the massive culture shock of playing (14:46) in the states.

