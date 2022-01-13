x
Journalist shares her story of alcoholism and recovery

On the Mindful Headlines podcast, Roberta Romero shares her journey with alcoholism and recovery and why there is hope that "we can and do get well."
Roberta Romero.

At the start of the year, many people aspire to make meaningful changes in diet, habits or relationships in order to lead healthier and happier lives.

A popular New Year resolution is “dry January” where people abstain from drinking alcohol. Giving up alcohol for a month can have its benefits: allowing people to reevaluate their relationships with alcohol or start creating healthier habits surrounding alcohol consumption.

There has been increased alcohol use during the pandemic, particularly for women. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found alcohol consumption increased 14% compared to before the pandemic, with women increasing their heavy drinking days by 41%.

RELATED: Yes, alcohol sales have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

This week on the Mindful Headlines podcast, Roberta Romero, a KING 5 journalist, reveals her own battle with alcoholism and shares her story of recovery.

“I’m a person who believes that it’s important for me to tell my story and share my story because there is so much stigma around alcoholism and addiction,” said Romero.

Romero said she was drinking red wine daily, and she was hiding it. It was a letter from her husband that finally convinced her to seek help.

Lasting change surrounding alcohol – especially for people who are addicted to drinking – often requires professional counseling and therapy. Romero sought treatment at Residence XII located in Kirkland.

“We can and do get well,” said Romero. “It is the first thing I think about now…my sobriety comes first.”

Resources

Am I an alcoholic? quiz from American Addiction Centers

Crisis Connections Teen Link for teens needing mental health help

Charlie Health mental health treatment for teens, young adults and families

Peer Washington offers peer emotional support for LGBTQ community and those impacted by addiction

Crisis call helpline: 2-1-1 or 1-877-211-9274

Alcohol recovery centers

List of recovery centers in Washington

Evergreen Recovery Centers

Hazeldon Betty Ford outpatient drug rehab

Lakeside-Milam Recovery Centers

Northpoint Washington

"Mindful Headlines" is a news podcast about the Pacific Northwest that explores how our psychology intersects with current events.

The way we interact with our world is influenced by the way we perceive the world. In turn, our collective minds shape the issues that make headlines in our local communities and nationwide.

