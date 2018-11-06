ARVADA, Colo. – Summer break is only days-old and already Rowan Ames and Ethan Davis have something to tell their friends about when they return to school.

The 11-year-olds got a special visit from Arvada firefighters Wednesday, though we’d argue the visit was a little more special for one of the firefighters on the crew.

About two years ago, Davis’ brother came home with something he found: a metal Arvada firefighter badge. He gave it to Ethan, knowing he enjoys that kind of stuff.

“It kind of sat on my desk for a couple of years,” Davis said. But then he brought it to school.

“I wanted to ask some people if they thought it was real or not because I wasn’t 100 percent sure,” Ethan said.

At school he decided to give it to his friend, Rowan, because Rowan has been fascinated by firefighters since he was a kid.

“He looked at it and he flipped it over a few times and he said 'I actually think this is a real badge, not a toy,'” Rowan’s mom, Jordan said.

And from that point on, Rowan knew what he wanted to do.

“I wanted to hold on to it, but I thought it would be good to give it back,” Rowan said. “I knew that someone would be missing it.”

So Rowan contacted Arvada Fire. They did a little checking and realized the badge actually belongs to a current employee: engineer Travis Fox.

They didn’t tell him someone had found his old badge. Instead, they arranged for Fox to give Rowan and Ethan a ride on a fire engine.

They presented him with his badge during a tour of the truck.

“My family and I just recently moved a couple of years ago so that would kind of make sense with the timeframe that the boys are talking about,” Fox said.

He said he had no idea the badge was missing.

“I’ve been with the fire department now for 15 years and I started when I was 18 years old. So I’ve grown up with this fire department,” he told the boys.

Fox said the memories associated with that badge are so important to him. It’s an important symbol of his service with the fire department.

“Words can’t describe how much it means to me,” he said.

