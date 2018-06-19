AVP 2018 Pro Tour

Lake Sammamish State Park

June 21 - 24

The longest running professional beach volleyball tour in the world is back in the Northwest. The AVP Pro Tour will feature some of the top volleyball athletes at Lake Sammamish State Park today through Sunday.

ACE Comic Con

CenturyLink Field Events Center

June 22 – 24

Thor might not be coming now but there will be plenty of other superheroes to gawk at at the ACE Comic Con this Friday through Sunday at CenturyLink Field Events Center.



Trampled by Turtles

Woodland Park Zoo

June 17

They may be the biggest band to ever come out of Duluth, Minnesota. Boundary-pushing bluegrass group Trampled by Turtles will be performing at the Woodland Park Zoo next Wednesday, June 27.



Jimmy Buffet, KeyArena June 23

Attention Parrotheads: your leader is coming to town. Jimmy Buffet and his Coral Reefer Band bring their Son of a Son of a Sailor tour to Key Arena on Saturday night.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING