Sports

Kispert leads No. 1 Gonzaga past San Francisco 85-62

The Zags win 44th straight at home
Credit: AP
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots between San Francisco forward Josh Kunen (10) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting as top-ranked Gonzaga opened its West Coast Conference schedule by beating San Francisco 85-62. 

Joel Ayayi added 18 points and Andrew Nembhard had 14 for unbeaten Gonzaga, which has won 44 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation. Drew Timme had 10 points and 11 rebounds. 

Jamaree Bouyea scored 18 for San Francisco, which has lost 20 consecutive games to Gonzaga since 2012. The Dons were undone by poor shooting in the second half. Dzmitry Ryuny added 11 points.