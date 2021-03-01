Kispert leads No. 1 Gonzaga past San Francisco 85-62

The Zags win 44th straight at home

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting as top-ranked Gonzaga opened its West Coast Conference schedule by beating San Francisco 85-62.

Joel Ayayi added 18 points and Andrew Nembhard had 14 for unbeaten Gonzaga, which has won 44 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation. Drew Timme had 10 points and 11 rebounds.