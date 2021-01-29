Timme, Kispert lead No. 1 Gonzaga to 20th straight win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Drew Timme scored 21 points and Corey Kispert had 19 for No. 1 Gonzaga, which routed San Diego 90-62 for its 20th straight victory dating to last season.

After a slow start, the Zags took over and then ran away in the second half. Finn Sullivan scored 16, Ben Pyle 12 and Vladimir Pinchuk 11 for USD (2-7, 1-4). San Diego led for the first 12 minutes before Gonzaga went on a 15-0 run to take control.