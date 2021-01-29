x
Timme, Kispert lead No. 1 Gonzaga to 20th straight win

Zags went on a 15-0 run to take control
Credit: AP
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, dunks as San Diego forward Ben Pyle (33) and guard Finn Sullivan (5) watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Drew Timme scored 21 points and Corey Kispert had 19 for No. 1 Gonzaga, which routed San Diego 90-62 for its 20th straight victory dating to last season. 

Jalen Suggs added 17 for Gonzaga (16-0, 7-0 West Coast), which beat San Diego for the 13th straight time. 

After a slow start, the Zags took over and then ran away in the second half. Finn Sullivan scored 16, Ben Pyle 12 and Vladimir Pinchuk 11 for USD (2-7, 1-4). San Diego led for the first 12 minutes before Gonzaga went on a 15-0 run to take control.