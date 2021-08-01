Kispert's 23 points lead No. 1 Gonzaga past rival BYU 86-69

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 23 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat rival BYU 86-69 in a hastily scheduled game after both teams lost their original opponents to COVID-19 issues.

Jalen Suggs added 16 points for Gonzaga, while Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard scored 12 each. Gonzaga won its 45th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.

Matt Haarms and Caleb Lohner each scored 13 points for BYU, which had not played since Dec. 23 after a pair of WCC games were postponed by COVID-19 issues. BYU was hurt by poor shooting most of the game.