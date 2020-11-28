Timme, Kispert lead No. 1 Gonzaga past Auburn 90-67

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga’s highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga cruised past Auburn 90-67 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga’s highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists.