Zags barbecue the Longhorns as Drew Timme puts on a masterclass

SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 1 Gonzaga defeated the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in Mark Few's first game back as head coach. Gonzaga beat the Longhorns 86-74 as Drew Timme put up 37 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Rasir Bolton was the Robin to Timme's Batman with 16 points including what was potentially the highlight of the night in a first half buzzer beater to extend Gonzaga's lead to 47-27.

Gonzaga dominated the first half, however, the Longhorns picked their game up in the second half, outscoring the Zags 47-39. It wasn't enough to turn the tide, as Gonzaga held on to a 12-point lead at game's end.