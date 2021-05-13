Zach Plesac loses no-no in 8th as Cleveland tops Seattle 4-2

Kelenic, Gilbert make their debuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Plesac came within six outs of ending Cleveland’s 40-year no-hitter drought, keeping the Seattle Mariners hitless into the eighth inning of the Indians’ 4-2 win.

The anticipated debuts of Seattle prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert were overshadowed by a masterful pitching performance by Plesac. His bid for Cleveland’s first no-no since 1981 ended when J.P. Crawford led off the eighth inning with a line-drive single that just cleared the glove of leaping shortstop Amed Rosario. Plesac lost the shutout moments later when Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer. That sent the Indians’ bullpen into a frenzy to get ready.

The Mariners loaded the bases in the ninth, but Luis Torrens struck out to end the threat and the game.