Zach Plesac loses no-no in 8th as Cleveland tops Seattle 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Plesac came within six outs of ending Cleveland’s 40-year no-hitter drought, keeping the Seattle Mariners hitless into the eighth inning of the Indians’ 4-2 win.
The anticipated debuts of Seattle prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert were overshadowed by a masterful pitching performance by Plesac. His bid for Cleveland’s first no-no since 1981 ended when J.P. Crawford led off the eighth inning with a line-drive single that just cleared the glove of leaping shortstop Amed Rosario. Plesac lost the shutout moments later when Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer. That sent the Indians’ bullpen into a frenzy to get ready.
The Mariners loaded the bases in the ninth, but Luis Torrens struck out to end the threat and the game.
Kelenic led off for the Mariners. He finished the night 0-for-4 with one strikeout. Gilbert gave up four runs on five hits in four innings of work, striking out five. It only took eight pitches to get out of the first inning. Gilbert threw 71 pitches, 52 for strikes.