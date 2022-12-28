Here are the top 10 Seattle sports moments that defined 2022

Example video title will go here for this video

It was a tough task, but here are the top 10 moments in Seattle sports this year, ranked.

So with another excellent year winding down, let's rank the top 10 moments that defined Seattle sports in 2022.

Soccer made its stamp on the year too, with the Sounders winning the Concacaf Champions League final, the OL Reign nearly winning the NWSL Championship and Seattle being chosen as a host site for the 2026 World Cup.

The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and then defied preseason expectations. The Mariners ended a 21-year postseason drought. Storm legend Sue Bird called it a career.

When Buoy isn't entertaining Kraken fans during games, he's living deep in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena.

The adorable (terrifying?) Buoy is a six-foot-tall blue sea troll that was inspired by the Fremont Troll.

That means the Kraken announcing its first mascot, Buoy, just missed the cut.

There were some hard decisions to make in whittling down the list to just 10 moments.

A large crowd gathered early in the morning at Seattle Pacific University because entrance to the public was free.

It was James' first time in Seattle in more than 15 years. The Seattle Supersonics' final season ended in 2008 before the franchise was relocated to Oklahoma City.

The Crawsover Pro-Am event was the hottest event in August as people waited in line for hours to get a chance to see Lebron James and other NBA stars return to a Seattle court.

Led by a star-studded team with eight women that played for their national soccer teams in October, the OL Reign captured the heart of Seattle fans this year.

While the Reign's title aspirations were cut short in 2022, the club set a new record for attendance in the defeat. The 21,491 fans in attendance at Lumen Field nearly doubled the club's previous record.

The team's playoff run was cut short by a fifth-seeded Kansas City Current team that scored an early goal and added another in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory on the road.

The Reign finished the regular season with the most points (40) and were the No. 1 seed headed into the playoffs. The club's impressive regular season granted the Seattle-based team a first-round bye in the six-team playoff field

OL Reign nearly made its third National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship in 2022, after bowing out in the semifinals.

The 68,761 people that created a raucous environment at Lumen Field for the final was the largest crowd to ever attend a match in any round of the CCL tournament.

Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a deflected shot late in the first half and added a second goal off a perfect counterattack in the 80th minute as Seattle beat Liga MX's Pumas 3-0 in the second leg of the final.

With its 3-0 win in the Concacaf Champions League (CCL) Final , the Sounders became the first team from MLS to claim the championship for club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean. Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the CCL final and the first to finish the task since the tournament's current format was adopted in 2008.

Even though the Seattle Sounders missed the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons, it was still a historic season for the club that has been the gold standard of the American-based soccer league.

Visit Seattle estimates needing 10,000 hotel rooms within a two-hour drive of Lumen Field. So far, 6,000 hotel rooms have already been booked despite the four-year gap before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Visit Seattle said the city could generate between $90-100 million in economic activity depending on the number of World Cup games Seattle is slated to host.

"We're talking about a global event," said Markham McIntyre, interim director of Seattle's Office of Economic Development. "It's kind of like having a Super Bowl for each one of these games."

Seattle's World Cup bid has been in the making since 2015. Private and public sectors spent over seven years making the case that Seattle is worthy of hosting World Cup matches.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will share hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup, the first-ever iteration of the tournament with three co-hosts. Sixty games will be played in the U.S., including every match after the quarterfinals when the field is limited to eight teams. Canada and Mexico will host 10 games each.

Lumen Field, which hosts the Seahawks, Sounders and OL Reign during the year, will need to convert its artificial turf to grass suitable for World Cup matches before the prestigious tournament is expected to begin in June 2026.

FIFA's announcement will bring the World Cup back to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since Portland hosted matches for the 1999 and 2003 Women's World Cups. The United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994.

The 69,000-seat capacity venue nestled in Seattle's SODO neighborhood will host several matches for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Seattle's Lumen Field was chosen in June to be one of 11 stadiums in the United States slated to host matches for the 2026 World Cup .

In a season defined by history-making performances, the Mariners and Astros' 18-inning marathon tied the MLB record for the longest postseason game ever.

Eventually, the Astros' Jeremy Pena clobbered a home run in the top of the 18th inning for the game's winning run. In one sweeping swing of the bat, the Mariners' magical season was over.

The two teams left a combined 24 batters on base and used 18 pitchers in the historic stalemate that didn't show any signs of ending.

The deciding game did not deliver on big scoring moments - in fact, there were no runs scored in 17 consecutive innings - but it delivered on top-tier drama. As each successive inning ended without a run, the mounting dread for the hopeful Mariners fans loomed and loomed and loomed.

Facing a 2-0 deficit in a five-game series, the Mariners traveled back to T-Mobile Park for Game 3 with its season on the line. The occasion also happened to be the Mariners' first home postseason game in 21 years.

Let's try to keep this section shorter than the 6-hour and 22-minute affair Mariners fans endured in the closing game of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

Her international success put her in rarefied air, too. She was a five-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020), making her just the sixth player in history to win an NCAA Championship, a WNBA Championship and an Olympic gold medal.

The four-time WNBA champion (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020) averaged 11.7 points, 5.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds per game and 42.9 percent shooting for her career.

Bird, the WNBA's all-time leader in assists (3,234) and starts (580), was the only player to appear in over 500 career games.

Given her resume and longevity, Bird has a legitimate case for being Seattle's best professional athlete of all time.

Bird had been a mainstay in the Storm organization since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA draft. She never played for another team in her career.

Bird's WNBA career officially ended on Sept. 6 after the Storm lost in four games to the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. The 42-year-old legend started all four games of the series, averaging 8.3 points and 8.5 assists.

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird announced she would be retiring at the end of the 2022 WNBA season in June, marking the end of a Hall of Fame career.

#4 :

Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver

The Seahawks really traded its franchise quarterback to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a haul of draft picks. Just one week earlier, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said effusively that the team was not shopping Wilson.

The trade ended months of speculation over Wilson's future. The Seahawks claimed Wilson requested a trade, initiating trade discussions with other teams, but the quarterback has said the decision was mutual.

In return for Wilson, the Seahawks received quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

In the aftermath of the blockbuster deal, it seemed like a win for the Broncos, who were getting one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. The Seahawks had to start over at the league's most important position without Wilson, who led the franchise to its only Super Bowl title in 2013 and eight postseason appearances.

Turns out, it was an unmitigated disaster for the Broncos and a massive coup for the Seahawks, who are still in playoff contention with Geno Smith as its starting quarterback.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are last in its division with a 4-11 record. Wilson has thrown just 12 touchdowns in 13 starts, first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired and the franchise is on the hook for a massive $245 million extension for the struggling 34-year-old.

The Seahawks are 7-7, just outside the fringes of the NFC playoffs. And, to make matters even better, will likely have a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft courtesy of Wilson's Broncos.