CLEVELAND — WrestleMania has its main event, and for the first time in the 35-year history of World Wrestling Entertainment’s annual signature event, a woman’s match will be featured in the headline bout on the card.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and current WWE titleholder Ronda Rousey will defend her crown against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 35, which will originate from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and stream live on the WWE Network on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

“It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania,” Flair tweeted. “It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution.”

Lynch added, “I ran my mouth, put in t he miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN.”

Making history is nothing new to Rousey, as she was the first woman to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as well as the first women’s bantamweight champion.

Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 last April, and four months later, claimed the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam last August.

Winner of the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match at Chase Field in Phoenix back in January, Lynch twice won the SmackDown women’s champion, was named “Wrestler of the Year” by both Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports in 2018 and became the first woman ever to top ESPN’s WWE Power Rankings.

The daughter of Hall of Fame performer Ric Flair, Charlotte is a seven-time champion in WWE.

Starting with the developmental territory, NXT, the WWE has undergone a “Women’s Revolution” in recent years, where they have been given more opportunities to main-event weekly programs, “Monday Night Raw” and “SmackDown Live,” as well as pay-per-view events.

Additionally, WWE held its first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, last October. The superstars performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.