PULLMAN, Wash. — In the third to last pick in the sixth round, Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon heard his name called by the Indianapolis Colts.

"I'm pretty excited," he said. "Obviously growing up I wanted to hear my name called. It was a long time waiting since 9 a.m., but I'm excited."

Patmon said the Colts were calling him towards the end of the draft about taking him. When the team had three consecutive picks in the sixth round, that's when he had that feeling.

"All my family was there listening, it was super fun," Patmon said. "She was talking and said if you get drafted we are going in the pool. I got the call, I picked up my mom up and threw her in the pool with me."

Patmon led WSU in receiving yards his junior season with 61 receptions for 816 yards. In his senior season he had 58 receptions for 762 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 13.1 yards per catch his senior year and 12.7 yards per catch over his entire WSU career.

Patmon's 6'4, 228 lb frame has long been considered one of his greatest assists. He's simply much bigger, yet still just as explosive, as the corners who cover him.

